The Question – Romans 7:13-15

Vs 13 – Paul then answers another question his critics presented. Was that which is good become death to me? Sin needs to be recognized as sin. It cannot be excused, ignored or pandered with. It will kill, rob and destroy. It takes what is good and produces death. The commandment showed what sin was and proved that is was utterly sinful.

Vs 14 – Paul then begins what is known as the great internal debate. The law is spiritual. Mankind is however unspiritual and a slave to sin. We are dead in our trespasses and sin until we come to Christ.

Vs 15 – Paul says, we do not understand what we do. What we want to do we cannot, will not or do not do. We do what we hate.