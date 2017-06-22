The reader – Romans 14:19’20

Vs 19 – Paul encourages His readers to make every effort to do what makes for peace and mutual edification. Paul said the same things to the Ephesians. It is our responsibility to walk in unity, peace and encouragement. Jesus said that we are His disciples if we love one another. In 1 John 4:7-8, John said if we do not love one another we are not Christ’s disciples because God is love.

Vs 20 – Paul warns that the work of God can be destroyed over trivial matters such as food and drink. Paul is saying let us major on majors and minor on minors. Meat and drink, personal bias and convictions need to be balanced out in love and maturity. Don’t do something that will destroy another’s faith.