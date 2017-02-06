The real world – Romans 5:13-15

Vs 13 – This next point is interesting. Sin was in the world before the law came. At that time sin was not taken into account because there was no law. It was the age of conscience and innocence.

Vs 14 – Even though it was an age of innocence death still reigned over mankind from Adam to Moses. Adam was the pattern of things to come. The sin nature was passed from Him to us. A person may not have committed a sin like Adam but they still died and were subject to the sin nature. Righteousness was still by faith. Abraham was an example as portrayed in previous chapters.

Vs 15 – Paul then begins to talk about the gift of eternal life. He explains that because of Adam’s sin many have died. God however has given each person an opportunity to receive His grace. Through Jesus Christ the gift of eternal life has been given. The grace of God is now overflowing to all mankind.