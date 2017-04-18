The reason – Romans 9:31-33

Vs 31 – The reason the Jews who pursued a law of righteousness did not attain it is simple.

Vs 32 – They pursued righteousness by works and not by faith. They forgot that the Patriarchs were declared righteous by faith and not by works. Works is an outgrowth of faith. Faith is not an outgrowth of works. They stumbled over the stumbling stone.

Vs 33 – The Lord has laid in Zion a stone that causes men to stumble. A rock that makes them fall. This stone will cause men to be put to shame. In the Jewish mind set stumbling was a sign of spiritual blindness. Paul closes off this chapter with a wonderful promise. The one who puts their trust in the Lord will never be out to shame. Darkness is dispel by light and light allows you to see any object that could cause you to stumble.