The right perspective

It is the weekend and here is a thought for you. Foolish people share their opinion whenever they can, to whoever they can. The wise person looks for an opportunity, at the right time, for the right reason. So today choose to be wise and wait for the right time and see how God can use you to touch someone for Him.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.