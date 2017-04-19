April 19 – The Right Reasons – Rom 10:1-2

Vs 1 – Paul has a hearts desire and a prayer for Israel. It should actual all our prayer. That Israel would be saved, that they would acknowledge and receive Jesus as their Messiah. They would receive salvation through faith.

Vs 2 – Paul said that the people of Israel have a zeal for God. He should know because he himself was once like them. Their zeal for God is not based on knowledge but tradition. Zeal is a belief that you are doing the right thing for the right reason. Jesus was the prefect example of zeal directed in the right way. Everything Jesus did He did it for the Lord and His motives and reasons for doing them was for the glory and praise of God. This should be our desire to direct our love and zeal for God in the right directions for the right reasons and motives.