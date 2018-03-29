March 29 – Psalm 34:17-18 – The Righteous cry out

It seems so long now that we have been in Psalm 34 but it has so many great promises. David points out that when the righteous cry out the Lord hears them. Isn`t it wonderful to know that the Lord is only a prayer away, that when you pray the answer is already on the way. (Dan 9:23) Not only that, but the Lord will deliver His people from all their trouble. God will not allow us to be tempted or tested beyond what we are able to endure but with the temptation a means of escape. Many are the troubles of them who trust the Lord but the Lord delivers them from all. When the devil puts the boots to you hit back hard with prayer and your trust in God. When the devil reminds you about your past just remind him about his future.

This next verse is so wonderful vs 18, states that the Lord is close to the broken hearted. He will save them from their crushed spirit. God will heal the broken hearted. When pain, sorrow, or trouble comes and you are crushed. The Lord is close and will save and help you. Just pray and His peace will come. Pray and His love will flow.