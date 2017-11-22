The Sabbath Controversy. Matt 12:1-8, Mark 2:23-28 and Luke 6:1-5

Jesus and His disciples were walking through a grain field on the Sabbath when some of His disciples starting eating the grain. The Pharisees saw this and complained to Jesus that His disciples were doing something wrong. Jesus then gave them a teaching on the true meaning of the Sabbath.

1. The Pharisees were more concerned about their law than the law of God. They had become legalistic and religious. They were binding people with silly laws.

2. Jesus proved to them that what the disciples were doing by telling them the story of David and his men eating consecrated bread to the Lord. He also exposed their hypocrisy by reminding that priests perform their religious duties on the Sabbath.

3. Jesus was telling them there is one of greater standing in their midst than the law or the Sabbath.

4. When a person has mercy as part of their lifestyle they will not condemn others.

5. He also taught that the Lord would rather have mercy than laws or religion with all its ceremonies.

6. Jesus is the Lord of the Sabbath.

7. The Sabbath was created for man not man for the Sabbath.