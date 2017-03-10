The Spirit – Romans 8:10-12

Vs 10 – If Christ dwells in us we know our body must be dead to trespass and sin. Sin makes our bodies dead to the things of God. The Spirit brings one powerful component to our lives. This truth is that we are righteous and have been made the righteousness of Christ.

Vs 11 – I love how Paul puts this. That same Spirit raised Christ from the dead dwells in you. You have resurrection power in you. This resurrection power will quicken your mortal body. The Holy Spirit who dwells in you will quicken you. He will empower you to walk in resurrection power. You can and will win over the world, the flesh and the devil. The Holy Spirit dwells in you with resurrection power.

Vs 12 – Paul the presents again the theme that we are debtors. Everything we have and ever will be is because of Jesus Christ. We owe Him. We are not to live in the flesh or after the flesh. Our will, intellect and emotions belong to God.