The Star of Bethlehem

This is your thought for today. The stars have three known functions. The give light and warmth to the planetary bodies around them. They have for centuries guided the traveler . They are witnesses of the creative power and majesty of God. One star lead the wise men to the greatest person who ever lived. Let the star lead you to Jesus today. The reason for the season.
