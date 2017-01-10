The Tongue

The Tongue – Romans 3:13-15

 

Vs 13 – Paul points out three results of a lifestyle without God.  The tongue becomes an open grave.  It is used to lie and deceive.  Their speech is poisonous.

Vs 14 – Their mouths and speech is full of cursing and bitterness.  A condition of the heart expressed.

Vs 15 –  Their feet are swift to shed innocent blood.  They not only speak of what they want to do but they follow it through with action.

Vs 16 – The sinner’s life is mark with two things, Ruin and misery.  Only the Lord can reverse this downward trend.