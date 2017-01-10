The Tongue – Romans 3:13-15

Vs 13 – Paul points out three results of a lifestyle without God. The tongue becomes an open grave. It is used to lie and deceive. Their speech is poisonous.

Vs 14 – Their mouths and speech is full of cursing and bitterness. A condition of the heart expressed.

Vs 15 – Their feet are swift to shed innocent blood. They not only speak of what they want to do but they follow it through with action.

Vs 16 – The sinner’s life is mark with two things, Ruin and misery. Only the Lord can reverse this downward trend.