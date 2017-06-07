It is the middle of the week and here is a thought for you. Materialism is a trap for the foolish, a snare for miser, a jail for the fearful and something to be avoided by the wise. So today choose the wise path. Those who follow materialism will be trapped by it. The true things of life are things that cannot be bought or acquired by natural means. Love, joy, peace, friendship, mercy and grace are all things given by God. Seek His way and you will find these and enjoy them.