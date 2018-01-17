It has been said that the turtle being slow and steady will eventually win the race. Only a fool believes you get something for nothing. True wisdom is sowing over time to reap a harvest. Many people today believe they can get something for nothing. History has proven them wrong. Today sow goodness and love and in time you will win not only eternal rewards but daily victory.
