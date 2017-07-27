It is Tuesday and here is a great thought. Mountains have several applications. To be viewed with beauty. To hide what is on the other side. Something to be climbed and conquered. An obstacle in the way or something to go around. It just depends on what you want to do with it. As a Christian you can say by faith that it must be move and it will. Mountain moving faith is built on your trust in God’s word. No mountain can stand in your way when you trust the Lord and walk by faith. So today do both and see your miracle.