The weak – Romans 15:1-3

Vs 1 – Those who are strong should and want to bear up those who are weak. This is a responsibility of the strong. This should be a love and duty for the spiritually strong. Jesus did this with us when we started. There may also be a time when we may need some help and you reap what you sow. It is not about pleasing ourselves but God and others. Acts of kindness help defeat the trend towards selfishness.

Vs 2 – Paul then gives the exhortation that we should please our neighbor for their good in this way they are built up. Jesus is our example the gospels tell us that He went every where doing good. Godly living is about meeting the needs of others.

Vs 3 – Paul uses Jesus Christ as the example to follow. He did not come to please Himself. The insults that have fallen on us have actually fallen on Him. Jesus is our burden bearer. He was insulted, beaten and crucified for us. By His stripes we are healed.