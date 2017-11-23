The Withered Hand. Matt 12:9-14, Mark 3:1-6 and Luke 6:6-11

Jesus was teaching in a synagogue on a Sabbath when He saw a man with a withered hand. The Pharisees were looking for something to accuse Jesus of. Jesus knew what they were thinking, so He asked the man to stand up and He asked the Pharisees a question. Was it lawful to do good on the Sabbath or save a life? They could not answer so He healed the man. They were furious and wanted to kill Him.

1. People were always trying to trap Jesus, they tried by asking Him if it was lawful to heal on the Sabbath.

2. Jesus put the question by to them by asking them if they would pull a fallen sheep out of a pit. Jesus then said a man was more valuable than a sheep.

3. It is lawful to do good on the Sabbath? Jesus is not concerned about man made rules when it comes to helping a person.

4. Jesus is distressed with the stubbornness and hardness of people’s hearts.