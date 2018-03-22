March 22 – Psalm 33-4-6 – The Word of God

The psalmist writes in this psalm about the wonderful Word of God. The word is right and true. You stand on the word. It will not change. Its truth stands the test of time. It is right , straight and correct. The Lord backs his word because it is the expression of His essence, character and nature. To deny the word would be to deny Himself. The Lord is faithful in all He does. The psalmist hits on a recurring theme about the faithfulness of God. He will never leave or forsake you. You are after all the apple of His eye.

The Lord loves righteousness and justice. Righteousness is acting in accordance to morally and divine law. The Lord is morally perfect. He is immutable which means He cannot do wrong. So when God judges, it will be impartial and fair. He has all the evidence and knows about the back story. God will be just because of His divinity. The earth is full of His unfailing love. Everywhere you look you see the love of God. Every part of creation shows and says there is a creator who loves what He has done and made.

God spoke and the heavens and earth came into existence. The psalmist points this out. By His word all things were created. This is a reconfirmation of the Genesis account. God created and maintains all things by the word of His mouth. Every breath we take is a gift from God. So make the most of every moment and live your life to the fullest in the Lord.