The Bible says that this is the day which the Lord has made and I will rejoice and be glad in it. Each day is a wonderful opportunity to touch our world for Jesus Christ. You have been given a choice to love and minister God’s love to others. Look at each moment as a time to bless and encourage others. There is so much darkness in our world today. So many voices trying to control and make others to conform to their ideas. If we shine our light of love and forgiveness in this world we will make a difference. So do that today.