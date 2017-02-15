Three fold cord

It is the middle of the week and here is your thought. The threefold cord of marriage is you, your spouse and God. When all three of you work together nothing can destroy your home. Today make it your effort to include the Lord in every aspect of your home. Be a family that prays. Trust Him to keep you home strong and healthy and put in the effort yourself as well.
-
-
-
-
