Three ways – Romans 12:12-13

Vs 12 – Paul then exhorts his reader in three ways. Be joyful in hope. Hope is the belief you have a future. Joy is that deep seat contentment of knowing your future is secure in the Lord. Patient in affliction and suffering. God never promised us an easy life. He did say He would never leave or forsake us. All things work together for God, it does not mean all things are good but they will work together for good. Faithful in prayer. Prayer is the key, it gives you joy, hope, patience and faithfulness.

Vs 13 – Share with God’s people who are in need. Our time, talents and resources belong to God. James says that we are to help if we have the opportunity and ability. To not do so is in direct conflict with the Lord’s will. We are His hands and feet of compassion and love. Practice hospitality. Evidently this is not something that comes natural to most people. Paul indicates here that is an acquired skill.