Thursday Thought

It is Thursday and here is your thought for Today. There are five indicators your are backsliding. First, you do not read your bible everyday. Secondly, you do not pray everyday. Thirdly, you did not go to church this past Sunday. Fourthly, you have not shared your faith in the past month. Fifthly, you try to defend why you have not done the first four. So today serve the Lord with all your heart and love others and you are doing the will of God.