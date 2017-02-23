Thursday Thought

It is Thursday and here is your thought for today. The fool thinks about change and never does. The wise know change and action must follow the thought to change. Actions always speak loude than thoughts or would. Be a person of action who actions follow the Lord’s ways and change your world for the best.
