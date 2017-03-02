Thursday Thought

It is Thursday and here is your thought. The one who trusts in natural resources will fall and fail. They who trust in divine resources will stand and prosper. Today put your trust in the Lord and receive all the divine benefits He has in store for you. Then release them to others for His praise and glory.
