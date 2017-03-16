Thursday Thought

It is Thursday and here is your thought. Parents have the ability to either destroy potential and ability or release it properly. Our attitude and understanding in this essential so use this responsibility wisely. So today make sure you have the right attitude and view when it comes to your family. Your future and theirs is at stake.
