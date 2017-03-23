Thursday Thought

It is Thursday and the week is moving quickly and here is your thought. Many a young woman has been looking for a knight in shining armor and they end up with a clown in baggy pants. Today look for people of integrity and honesty. People who love the Lord and these are the qualities that make a wonderful life partner.
