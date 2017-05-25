Thursday Thought

It is Thursday and here is your thought for today. When a person does not know what to do next. Going back to the beginning is not a bad plan. Starting over and doing it right the next time with God’s help is always wisdom. It is better to turn around and start again then go way out of your way and mark your mark or goal completely.
