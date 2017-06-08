Thursday Thought

It is Thursday and here is your thought for today. The sovereignty of God only comes into conflict with man`s free will when we choose to go our own way. When we go our way with it comes all the consequences. So today fulfill God’s destiny and plans. Jesus came to give us abundant life. Live free and be Gods instrument and be all you can be in Him.
