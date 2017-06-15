Thursday Thought

It Thursday and the week is going by very fast and here your thought for today. When the Lord governs the a nation the people prosper. When man governs a nation people perish. So let God govern your heart and in turn you will influence your world. God’s people are called to be salt and light. We are to touch all aspects of life. So today let your light shine so even those in power will be convicted. Be a Daniel and Joseph and touch your world in a powerful way for Christ.