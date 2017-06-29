Thursday Thought

It is Thursday and here is a powerful thought. When someone claims to be broad minded it usually means they are open to whatever evil has presented itself as good. Today make sure to follow the Lord and have His mind and view on things. Remember a righteous life is the best and it is also an abundant life. You will be in health and prosperity as your soul prosper.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.