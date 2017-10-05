Thursday Thought

It is Thursday and here is your thought. Health, love, peace and joy are the essentials of true prosperity. These are found in the heart of the person who puts God first to prosper. The intangibles of life are found first in your heart and then are brought to life when you surrender your whole life to God. So live the life God intended you to live.
