Thursday Thought

It is Thursday and here is your thought for today. Never get into a rut, it is a grave with both ends kicked out. A rut is when you do the same thing over and over. Insanity is when you do the same thing over and over and think you will give the same results. To get out of a rut. Do things different. Also do them in the Lord and you will get His results. Let the Lord have your life and you will be a person of destiny.