Thursday Thought

It is Thursday and here is your thought for today. Music is one of the most loved and fought over forms of expression in the church context. Each person his there own tastes and belief. One thing though we must do and that is worship the Lord in the beauty of holiness and one way this is done through music. Whatever form you choose worship the Lord.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.