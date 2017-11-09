Thursday Thought

It is Thursday and here is your thought. You can be aware of time and places and not be aware of where you are in life. That is why it is important to remember that God is the one who leads your life. Everyday you get the chance to be a blessing so take that moment and day to touch others for Christ. It is choice and chance so be wise and use it wisely.
