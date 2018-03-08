Thursday Thought

It is Thursday and the week is going fast and here is your thought for today. Why is it that when we have so much to choose in life we choose the foolish and inane instead of the fruitful and productive. Wise men choose life and know why, the foolish man chooses death and have no idea why they did it. So today choose the Lord and follow His lath that leads to life.
