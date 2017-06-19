As we start a brand new week here is a simple thought. There are three things to remember about time. It waits for no one, it goes to quickly and only God can help you redeem it. So use your time wisely. Maximize every moment. Use each one as a time to glorify God and touch others. God has given you time to use so use it wisely.
