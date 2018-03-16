March 16 – Psalms 31:14 – Times in His Hand

This is such a great verse. David writes that he is going to trust the Lord. There are two reasons why he is going to trust the Lord. First, because He is David’s God. He has had a relationship with God such he was a lad. He has been through so many things and found God was faithful. God will always be faithful to you no matter what you are going through. When you trust in the Lord you will never been without hope. Abraham found God faithful to His promise even though he had to wait 25 years for the promise.

Next, the times of his life at in the hands of the Lord. David knew that he was just following the path the Lord has set before Him. The steps of a good man are order by the Lord. (Psalm 37:23) David was a man that knew the times and season he was in was directly ordered by the Lord. No what time period or situation David faced he knew God was with Him. Do you? David also had a prayer for these things. Lord protect, me from those that pursue me. David knew we had enemies seeking our total destruction. The world, the flesh and the devil seeking you total destruction. Put your trust, times and life in the Lord and He will take care of you.