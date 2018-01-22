True Answer

It the Monday and the beginning of the week and here is something to think about. The fool is the one who thinks liquor will cure their ills. It only compounds the problem and delays the solution. Jesus Christ is the answer to every problem of life. He came to give us life abundantly. Jesus can give you peace so you do not need anything to deal with problem of life. Give your life to and you will see this is true.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.