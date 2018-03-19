March 19 – Psalm 32:1-2 – True Blessing

This is such a great psalm and wonderful way to start off this writing. You are truly blessed when you transgressions and sins are forgiven. There is such peace, joy and victory. You have eternal and abundant life. You are right with God and will be with Him in eternity. You sins are not only forgiven but have been covered. They will not be brought up again. Jesus’ blood cleansed us from all sins and unrighteousness. David says you are truly blessed because this has happened. Before you were an enemy of God but now you are His friend, son and daughter.

Blessed is the person that God does not count their sin against them. You are blessed because unless the blood of Jesus Christ has cleansed your sin it will be held in judgment against you. That is why it is so wonderful to be forgiven and walking in the grace of God. Also as a result of this grace you will have a lifestyle and spirit that has no lies or deceit. You whole desire is to serve the Lord and live His truth. John Newton writer of Amazing Grace once said. “True grace is to have been forgiven and healed.” Be healed today and rejoice in forgiven sin