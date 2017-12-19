Matt 5:17-20

Jesus then begins teaching about his relationship to the law and how the follower of Christ is to respond to the law. Kingdom living is one of faith and practical application of its principles.

1. Jesus did not come to do away with the law but fulfill it. The law showed us to Christ. Jesus fulfilled its requirements.

2. The law will not be done away with until it has fulfilled its purpose. Its purpose was fulfilled, accomplished in the death burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

3. Disobedience to the law and teaches others to do the same makes an individual the least in the Kingdom. Jesus deals with pride and self righteousness in this portion.

4. If one obeys and teaches others to do likewise will be considered great in the Kingdom. Obedience is key in the Kingdom. Influence is also a key component to exaltation in the Kingdom.

5. Then Jesus puts an important final statement about righteousness here. Unless a person is able to out perform the Pharisees and the teachers of the laws in acts of righteousness they will not enter the Kingdom. In a final statement makes it clear that righteousness is not accomplished through works but through grace.

6. He also makes it clear that the law had its purpose but the only way to fully meet its demands you must come through Him. The Kingdom of God is not about works but grace.