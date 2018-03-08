March 8 – Proverbs 28:2 – True Order

This proverb is written to help to show the difference between the wicked and the righteous. The writer here states that when a country is wicked it will have many rulers. This is shown by the present situation in Syria. This is a country where it has one president but there are many factions fighting for control. Each ruler has their own agenda and way of doing things. Many times they are doing contrary to God`s will.

The writer says that a man who has understanding and knowledge is one who maintains order. This application is to nations but also has a personal application. When you ask the Lord to give you understanding and knowledge He will also combine it with wisdom and this will bring order to your personal world. You will no longer going from crisis to crisis or chaos to disorder. God is faithful to keep your world in perfect peace when you place your mind and life in Him. Seems an easy choice. So Let God`s knowledge and understanding bring you order today.