It is Thursday and here is a couple of things to ponder. Religion (Man reaching out to God), Philosophy (Man trying to figure out truth), Psychology (Man trying to understand himself), and certain forms of theology (Man trying to understand God), will keep a person from finding a God who really is easy to find. James says true religion is to take care of the widows and orphans and to keep oneself not polluted by the world. This is God’s view of religion.