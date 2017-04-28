It is the weekend and here is a simple thought. Your true treasure is where your heart goes when all has been taken from you. Today go to the Lord in those times and let Him be the treasure of your heart. Seek first His kingdom and righteousness and all things will be added unto you. He will rebuild your dreams, hope and future.
