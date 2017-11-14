It is Tuesday and here is a simple but wise thought. True wisdom is found in things that are not seen, not in things that are seen. Jesus said that we are see those things which are above. Love, joy, peace cannot be seen but they have a powerful effect on the hear. Seek the Lord and His righteousness and all the things you truly seek will be added unto you.
