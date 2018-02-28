Feb 28 – Psalm 25:1-3 – Trust in the Lord

It is amazing how fast a month can go. In Psalm 25, David commits his soul to the Lord. His will, intellect and emotions belong to God. He is putting His trust in the Lord. David then asks the Lord not allow him to be put to shame. David believed that when he trusted in the Lord his reputation and character would be in the Lord’s hand. He then asks the Lord not to allow his enemies to defeat him. David was aware that he had many enemies and they would love to destroy him. The Christian has three main foes, the world the flesh and the devil. Each has one agenda, to rob, kill and destroy. Entertaining them is foolish and will always lead to death. So overcome, defeat and destroy them from your life.

In vs 3, David states that anyone who puts their trust in the Lord will never out to shame. You can trust God with your life and reputation. He will take care of how people view and treat you. You do your part and God will do His. David also says those that act deceitfully will be put to shame because they have no excuse. They know what they are doing. They will reap what they sow.