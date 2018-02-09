Feb 9 – Psalm 18:22-23 – Truth

This is the second day for us in Psalm 18. David reveals an important truth about self discipline today. Self control is the ninth fruit of the Spirit in Gal 5:22-23. When you can control yourself you can control your world one man wrote. David wrote a great statement. “I have keep the ways of the Lord.” David chose the Lord and His way. “I have kept myself from sin.” David had made a decision to be righteous and we have to as well. Purity is a choice not a chance. Holiness is both a state and choice. When you are saved you become holy but then you must choose to stay holy. There was a man who worked among the people of India and his life was an example and everyone who came into contact with him got saved because they saw Christ in Him. Do people see Christ in you? The hope of glory.

David says the Lord will reward us for our righteousness in vs 23. We choose to be righteous and it followed by our actions. James said he showed his faith by what he did. Actions always follow words. Back up what you say by what you do. David did and saw the reward of the Lord and you will as well. Think about this today.