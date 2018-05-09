It is the middle of the week and here is your thought to ponder. The Bible can be burned, outlawed from society and spoken against but it cannot be burned from the heart, outlawed from the mind and silenced from the conscience. Usually this is Bible Study night for many churches. Make sure you attends yours and learn from the greatest book ever written.
