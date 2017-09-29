Truth about Bitterness

It is the week end and here is a simple but powerful thought. Bitterness in the heart will cause blindness in all areas of life. That is why we must walk in forgiveness. Forgiveness is immediate and long time healing for bitterness. It is Ok to be hurt but not stay hurt. Ask the Lord to help you forgive and then trust Him to help you to forget.
