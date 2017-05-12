Truth – Rom 11:25-17

Vs 25 – Paul then reveals a powerful truth here. Israel has suffered a time of hardening until the full number of the gentiles being grafted in or saved has come to its fullness. What Paul is saying that the gentiles are in a time of grace but that will not always be the case. That is why it is so important to respond while there is time.

Vs 26 – Paul makes it clear that a time is coming when all Israel will be saved. He then quotes a scripture that states a deliverer is coming to Zion and the godlessness of Jacob will be turned away from them. This is a promise for Israel and the Jews.

Vs 27 – God will keep His covenant that He is going to take away their sins. God always keeps His promises and His agreements. Redemption and salvation is what the Lord promises to give to His people.