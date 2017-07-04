Tuesday Though

It is Tuesday and here is your thought. God created man for fellowship and a social relationship with God. A person will be unfulfilled until they find God. So today spend time with the Lord and enhance and strengthen this relationship. God has a will and destiny for you. So today find out what it is and do it for His praise and glory.
