Tuesday Thought

It is Tuesday and here is your thought for today. True folly is allocating, time, talents and resources for an uncertain future and not preparing for the future. There is one way to secure your future. Serve the Lord and give Him everything. He will lead your steps, give you help, hope, peace and love. These things will enable you to live victoriously today and be ready for whatever happens in the future.
-
The Shine FMHow can we pray for you?
Mentor Center
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.